What you need to know about EEE in Mass.

So what is EEE, and how much should you worry about contracting it? Here are some answers to questions you might have about the illness.

One person has died from the deadly virus so far.

EEE has made a return to the state, as confirmed cases in both humans and animals have prompted officials to raise the risk of the mosquito-borne disease in several communities to “critical.”

What is EEE, and why is it suddenly dominating the news?

Before this month, Massachusetts hadn’t seen an active case of Eastern equine encephalitis, a mosquito-borne illness, since 2013. But since early August, four people in Massachusetts have been infected with EEE, including a Fairhaven woman who died Sunday.

Advertisement

The state is now seeing the beginning of a new, intense cycle of EEE activity that will likely persist for two to three years, state officials previously said.

The EEE virus has been found in 366 mosquito samples this year — many from species capable of spreading the virus to people, state officials said Thursday.

In Massachusetts, the virus is most often identified in mosquitoes found in and around freshwater, hardwood swamps, state officials said.

However, overall, the disease is very rare, and outbreaks usually occur every 10 to 20 years. Since the virus was first identified in Massachusetts in 1938, fewer than 100 cases have occurred. The majority of those cases have been from Plymouth and Norfolk counties.

What are the symptoms of EEE?

Symptoms of EEE tend to show up three to 10 days after being bitten, and include fever, stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy, according to state health officials. The disease can lead to swelling of the brain and neurological damage.

How serious is EEE?

Very. There is no treatment for the disease, and few recover completely. About half who contracted EEE died from the infection, while survivors are often permanently disabled, state health officials said.

Advertisement

What communities have seen the worst risk for EEE?

Several communities had been deemed at “critical” risk — the highest on the state’s scale — for the illness this month, including areas near New Hampshire like Methuen; areas west of Boston like Hopkinton, Grafton, Upton, and Uxbridge; and areas south of the city, including Easton, Middleborough, Carver, and Wareham.

On Thursday, four more communities were added: Holliston, Medfield, Brookfield, and Granby.

Here’s a map showing the risk for each community in Massachusetts, as of Aug. 29.

How do I protect myself from getting it?

Residents can take precautions by using insect repellents, wearing long sleeves, avoiding the outdoors from around dusk to dawn, repairing damaged window and door screens, and removing standing water from the areas around their home.

This is an especially important time to be aware of the situation, according to Monica Bharel, the state’s public health commissioner: “The peak time for transmission of mosquito-borne illness extends through September here in Massachusetts,” she said Thursday.

Workers have been spraying for mosquitoes in my community. Does that mean I’m good?

Not necessarily. The state has been conducting mosquito spraying in parts of Bristol, Plymouth, Middlesex, and Worcester counties, but that doesn’t eliminate the risk of EEE transmission, so residents in those areas are still encouraged to follow personal protection practices, according to state officials.

What if I have animals?

Advertisement

It’s a fair question, considering EEE was first recognized in 1831 when dozens of horses in Massachusetts died.

Those who own horses should keep the animals in indoor stalls at night to reduce their risk of exposure to mosquitoes, avoid turning on lights inside barns, and speak with their veterinarian about mosquito repellents, state officials said. A vaccine has also been developed for horses.

In addition to horses, llamas and alpacas are know to be susceptible to EEE, as well as emus, ostriches, and some non-native species of game birds like pheasants and quail. Since 2000, 38 horses, llamas, and alpacas have been found to have EEE in Massachusetts.

It’s very rare for dogs and cats to become infected with EEE, according to the state. However, a few cases have been found in young dogs housed exclusively outdoors in the southeastern part of the United States.

Hanna Krueger of the Globe staff contributed to this report.