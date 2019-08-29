Workers cutting metal ignited 3-alarm blaze that destroyed Lawrence home

“A crew was working on a metal fire escape with a reciprocating saw when the fire started and quickly traveled up the exterior to the roof,” the statement said.

The fire ignited the three-family home at 274 Haverhill St. around 10 a.m. , according to Lawrence firefighters and a statement from Ostroskey’s office Thursday. The home later collapsed.

Workers cutting metal sparked a three-alarm fire that destroyed a Lawrence home and displaced 12 people, Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office said.

The fire caused about $408,000 in damage, Ostroskey’s office said.

“The previous owner had a building permit to replace the rear stairs. No application for a hot works permit had been received by the fire department. The home was sold two days before the fire, and the new owner should have applied for a new building permit,” the statement said.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries in the blaze, the statement said.

None of the neighboring homes were damaged, Ostroskey’s office said.

“After the fire was out, the building collapsed, damaging several parked vehicles. No one was inside the building and no one was hurt in the collapse,” the statement said.

Ostroskey’s office issued a joint statement with Lawrence Fire Chief Brian F. Moriarty and Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera.

Massachusetts State Police, Lawrence police and firefighters, and Ostroskey’s office investigated the fire, the statement said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.