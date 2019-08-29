Wrong-way driver crashes into construction equipment on I-190 in Worcester County
A wrong-way driver is in the hospital after crashing into construction equipment on Interstate 190 north in Worcester County early Thursday, officials said.
The crash occurred around 6 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
The driver, who was not identified, was driving north in the southbound lane and crashed into “an unoccupied Bobcat-type piece of construction equipment,” Procopio said.
Several other vehicles struck debris as a result of the crash, Procopio said.
The stretch of highway around Exit 6 was shut down by State Police and the driver was extracted and transported to UMass Medical Center, Procopio said.
No other information was immediately available.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.