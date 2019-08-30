Citing gun violence around Boston’s Caribbean festival, Cambridge cancels Cambridge Carnival International

In a joint statement posted on the Cambridge group’s website attributed to Cambridge Police Commissioner and City Manager Louis A. DePasquale, the city officials cited “increasing safety concerns associated...due in part to the gun violence that occurred last weekend in the immediate vicinity of Boston’s Caribbean Carnival Parade.”

In a move that ends a 26-year-old cultural tradition, Cambridge city officials have cancelled the Cambridge Carnival International scheduled for Sept. 8, a move they said was sparked by gun violence “in the immediate vicinity” of Boston’s version of a Caribbean festival.

“The safety of the Cambridge community and those planning to participate in this event or any Cambridge event is paramount and will always serve as the highest priority as it pertains to making difficult decisions like this,’’ the statement.

The now-cancelled parade would have been the 27th consecutive carnival organized by the community-based group. On their webpage, the group said it was saddened by the decision, but also said it was searching for a way to honor its cultural history later this year.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Cambridge Carnival Committee share the news about the cancellation of this year’s event on September 8th,” the statement said. “Cambridge Carnival Committee is looking at all options and we will be organizing activities later this fall to celebrate and share our Caribbean heritage with pride.”

The group said the event, when it happens, will “feature food, art and culture, and present the Mayor’s Spirit of Carnival Awards. Details about this fall celebration is forthcoming. Stay tuned.”

According to Boston police, around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 officers assigned to the J’ouvert Parade were on hand as two men shot at each and exchanged gunfire in plain view of the officers, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

Police arrested Atunbi Bryan, 27, of Brockton and Michael Warner, 34, of Hyde Park in the area of 15 Talbot Ave. in Dorchester in connection with the shooting.

While Cambridge officials cited the Boston gun violence as a key reason for its actions, the Cambridge parade has also been disrupted by gunfire. In 2017, gunfire disrupted the 25th annual Cambridge carnival when two young men were shot. One victim was shot in the leg, and the other in the foot, authorities said at the time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

