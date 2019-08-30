Former Boston Planning and Development Agency official pleads guilty to accepting $50,000 in bribes

Lynch was charged Friday in a criminal information with one count of bribery involving an organization receiving federal funds and one count of filing a false federal tax return that failed to report his receipt of bribes, federal prosecutors said in the statement.

John M. Lynch, 66, of Boston was formerly assistant director of real estate at the Economic Development Industrial Corp., a division of the BPDA, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said Friday in a joint statement with FBI and IRS officials.

A former official at the Boston Planning and Development Agency has agreed to plead guilty to accepting $50,000 in bribes, federal prosecutors said.

In a plea agreement also filed Friday, the prosecutors agreed to recommend to the judge a sentence of 46 to 57 months in prison.

The prosecutors said in the criminal information — a document that lays out the charges against Lynch — that in 2017 the developer sought to sell a parcel of residential real estate in the city but needed approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals to extend a permit that would allow the property to be developed into multiple units.

The developer allegedly agreed to pay $50,000 in cash and a check to Lynch in return for Lynch using his influence to secure a vote from a ZBA member.

The permit extension helped the developer sell the property for a profit of about $500,000, a profit the developer would not have realized without Lynch’s assistance, prosecutors said.

After the permit extension was granted and the property was sold, Lynch allegedly accepted $25,000 in cash and another $25,000 check, which Lynch used to pay a personal bill.

Lynch was charged with accepting the $50,000 in bribes.

He also allegedly received another $10,000 payment for “assistance with the sale” of another property owned by the developer — and failed to report the total of about $60,000 in additional income on his 2018 tax return.

Prosecutors identified the developer as “Individual A.”

Prosecutors said that the developer “had invested in, developed, and sold private residential and commercial real estate in the Boston area.” The two had known each other for several years “after having previously met while both worked at another Boston city agency,” prosecutors said.

The ZBA member was not named in the information, either, but prosecutors said that Lynch had known the member “for several years on a personal and professional basis.”