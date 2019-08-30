George Washington gave a shout-out to Boston in this 1778 letter; its up for auction

This 241-year-old document signed by Washington was recently acquired by the Raab Collection in Philadelphia and is now up for sale . The asking price is $42,500.

Washington sent a letter to McDougall to inform him of the fate of those aboard the HMS Somerset after it wrecked. “The Somerset of 64 guns, one of Admiral Byron’s Fleet, went on shore on Cape Cod in a gale of wind the 31st last month,” Washington said in the letter. “The officers & crew (except 40 or 50 drowned) are prisoners.”

On Nov. 14, 1778, General George Washington shared some good news with General Alexander McDougall: he’d received word from Boston that a British war ship had run aground off the coast of Provincetown.

It’s an important piece of correspondence, according to Nathan Raab, principal of the Raab Collection.

“This is high level communication — he’s writing to another general,” he said.

Even after all these years, Washington’s words, written in ink on laid rag paper, still appear crisp and clear on the page.

“I think the condition is beautiful and it speaks for itself,” said Raab, who recently acquired the the document from a private collection.

The body of the letter was written by Caleb Gibbs, Washington’s aide-de-camp, and Washington signed his name at the bottom.

At the time it was written, Washington and the Continental Army made their headquarters at Fredericksburg, N.Y., and McDougall was stationed in the Highlands of the Hudson as the commander of American forces there, according to the Raab Collection’s website.

What follows is the letter in its entirety.

This letter from George Washington is for sale for $42,500. (Raab Collection)

Dear Sir, I have your favor of the 9th and 13th. I think it will be on every account better for the officers of the Connecticut line, to take their places as they were posted by the new arrangement, and I desire that Generals Huntington and Parsons may do it. I have received advices from Boston that the Somerset of 64 guns, one of Admiral Byron’s Fleet, went on shore on Cape Cod in a gale of wind the 31st last month. The officers & crew (except 40 or 50 drowned) are prisoners. It is said that three or four more ships were seen in extreme distress. If the Fleet had not made a port before the Storm of the 11th and that of last night we may conclude that they cannot be in a very agreeable situation. They had not got into Newport on the 10th. Count d’Estaing put to sea with his whole Fleet on the 4th of this month.

I am with great Regard

Dear Sir

Your most obedient Servant



Go: Washington

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.