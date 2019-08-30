K9 helps police track down man who fled into swamp after crashing into home in West Brookfield

Early attempted to stop the vehicle, but it drove off at a high speed, police said. The driver was later identified by police as Owen West, 19, of Dudley.

At around 5 a.m., West Brookfield Police Officer James Early heard a loud screeching noise coming from Cottage Street near Merriam-Gilbert Public Library. He observed a white BMW hit the curb on the north side of Cottage Street, make a U-turn, and also hit the curb on the other side of the road, West Brookfield police said in a statement.

A K9 helped police track down a Dudley man through a swamp after the driver allegedly led police on a chase and crashed into a home in West Brookfield Friday morning, police said.

Early pursued the BMW, caught up to it on Lake Street, and put on his emergency lights. West allegedly accelerated onto Wickaboag Valley Road south and lost control, crashing into a telephone pole, home, and tree before no longer being able to operate the BMW, police said. He then allegedly jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

The house he hit was located at 6 Wickaboag Valley Road and sustained heavy damage, police said.

Six Wickaboag Valley Road sustained heavy damage after a crash early Friday morning in West Brookfield. (West Brookfield Police Department)

Massachusetts State Police and the West Brookfield Fire Department also responded to the scene. State Police deployed police K9 Boomah to help track West, State Police said in a statement.

Boomah tracked West’s scent from the back of the 6 Wickaboag Valley Road through two backyards, one front yard, and into the woods by the Bradish Brook swamp. Boomah tracked the scent through the swamp and back out onto Wickaboag Valley Road, State Police said.

Troopers then saw West on the street, directly ahead of the K9 tracking team. When West was arrested, he was covered in mud and had received multiple cuts from running through the swamp. He was taken to Baystate Mary Lane Hospital for evaluation and released, State Police said.

West is charged with operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and reckless operation. He was set to be arraigned Friday at East Brookfield District Court, police said.

