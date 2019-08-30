As holiday weekend approaches, number of Cape beach closures rises toward 100

The Globe has been closely monitoring shark-related beach closures since the beginning of August, reviewing online posts from seaside towns and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, checking media reports, and contacting town officials.

As of Friday morning, there have been at least 93 closures on the Cape and Islands since the beginning of July, including 76 this month. On Aug. 12, two beaches were also closed in Plymouth, on the South Shore. They were closed again on Aug. 17 and Aug. 23.

The Globe’s tally of shark-related beach closures on the Cape and Islands is rising toward 100 as the Labor Day weekend, summer’s unofficial end, approaches. And one official is warning that people should continue to be cautious if they’re tempted to take a final dip.

During the closures, beachgoers are not allowed to enter the water, but the beaches themselves remain open. The beaches with the most closures in August so far are Head of the Meadow in Truro with 18, Nauset in Orleans with 16, and Newcomb Hollow in Wellfleet with 16.

In the latest sighting, Marconi Beach in Wellfleet closed to swimming for two hours on Friday morning due to shark sightings, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.

Labor Day weekend marks the end of a summer where concern has been high over the presence of great white sharks on the Cape. The shark sightings are also worrying those involved in the tourist economy but delighting pool contractors who have seen their sales increase.

A charity swim event in Provincetown Harbor on Sept.7 had to be rerouted due to the threat of great white sharks to its swimmers, the Globe reported.

“The appearance of white sharks due to the increased seal population has created concern for swimmer safety in the deep waters off Long Point,” Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla officials said Wednesday in a statement.

The number of beach closures due to shark sightings has been on the decline since Aug. 23. The closures are likely to continue decline further as towns discontinue lifeguard coverage on their beaches with the end of vacations and children going back to school.

Ryan Wright, acting chief ranger of the Cape Cod National Seashore, said Friday that swimmers can protect themselves by staying aware and following shark-smart principles.

“Be aware that sharks hunt for seals in shallow water,” he said. “You want to stay close to the shore where rescuers can reach you if something should happen.”

Wright also advised that swimmers should stay away from seals, schools of fish, and murky water. Swimmers should limit splashing, always go out in groups when conducting water activities like paddleboarding, and follow all posted signage and warnings on the beaches.

Now that the lifeguard stations will be coming off the beach, “Stop the Bleed” tips will now be posted at the main access points on Cape Cod National Seashore beaches, Wright said.

Also located there will be kits that contain gloves, quick clotting gauze, trauma shears to cut clothing, and other emergency tools, he said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.