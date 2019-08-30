Kennedy, still mulling primary challenge to Markey, was all over the state this week
What do politicians do when they launch campaigns for statewide office? They barnstorm the state.
And so it was for Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, even though the congressman says he hasn’t made up his mind about whether to challenge Senator Edward J. Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Though he doesn’t have a big bus wrapped in red, white, and blue, and a clutch of supporters holding signs at each stop, he is still managing to crisscross the state on a campaign-style tour that is introducing him to voters far outside his district, which runs from Brookline to Fall River.
The road show began Tuesday after Kennedy spoke to reporters for the first time about his interest in Markey’s seat.
A day later, he traveled to Worcester, where he visited a high school, and Springfield, where he toured the downtown area. Both events were billed as official congressional business. On Wednesday night, he was in Pittsfield for a fundraiser for state Representative Smitty Pignatelli.
On Monday, Kennedy will bolt his district again, speaking at Labor Day events in Boston and West Boylston in central Massachusetts, alongside a bevy of other politicians, including Markey, his possible future rival.
Michael Levenson