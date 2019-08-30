Kennedy, still mulling primary challenge to Markey, was all over the state this week

What do politicians do when they launch campaigns for statewide office? They barnstorm the state.

And so it was for Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, even though the congressman says he hasn’t made up his mind about whether to challenge Senator Edward J. Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Though he doesn’t have a big bus wrapped in red, white, and blue, and a clutch of supporters holding signs at each stop, he is still managing to crisscross the state on a campaign-style tour that is introducing him to voters far outside his district, which runs from Brookline to Fall River.