Man arrested after trespassing at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home said he was there to marry her

A man was arrested at Taylor Swift’s beachfront home in Westerly, R.I., Thursday morning after brushing his teeth at her gate and claiming he was there to marry her, police said.

Jonathan Millen, 30, was previously banned from the property on Aug. 13 but returned to the pop star’s home at 6 a.m. Thursday. He began brushing his teeth, saying he was there to marry Swift, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said.

Millen also kneeled on the ground and prayed that she would come marry him. Lacey said the event was “clearly a mental health incident.”