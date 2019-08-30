Marconi Beach in Wellfleet closes after shark sighting
Marconi Beach in Wellfleet temporarily closed Friday morning after a great white shark sighting, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.
Swimming at the beach was closed for one hour starting at 9:55 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.
Marconi Beach also closed twice Wednesday due to shark sightings. Since the beginning of July, there have been at least 93 closures on the Cape and Islands, 76 of which occurred since Aug. 1, according to a Globe tally.
