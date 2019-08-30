Millbury laundromat owner returns more than $500 found in customer’s clothes

“I find money in laundry all of the time, but it’s never that value,” said Delaney, owner of Sudz City in Millbury.

But for David Delaney on Tuesday, more than $500 fell out of one customer’s article of clothing — $530 to be exact.

Owning a laundromat means there are times when maybe a five, 10, or 20 dollar bill might fall out of a customer’s load of clothing.

What Delaney did next has caught the attention of many laundromat owners and television stations across the country.

Delaney reached out to the customer to let her know something valuable was found in her laundry.

“I sent her a text message and I said, ‘This is Sudz City. Your order has been completed. I found something valuable in your laundry that I would like to personally give you,’ ” Delaney said in a phone interview Friday.

Delaney said his customer arrived a few hours later after shopping for school supplies with her kids. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, seemed quite embarrassed to find out what Delaney would give her. And then he opened his cash register and handed her back all of her money.

“Instantly she put her head down and you could see her tearing up. It was very emotional time for her and a very emotional time for me,” Delaney said. “I was grateful it happened in my facility and I was happy to give it back to her.”

Delaney, a father of five, has owned the laundromat in his part of town for about a year, and all he has wanted since opening is a TV for his customers.

He jokingly sent a picture of the money he found on Tuesday to his wife, saying, “Guess what? I’m getting my TV now.”

“It would have been nice to get a TV out of the deal,” Delaney said Friday. “We’re not financially ready for me to get a TV yet, but hopefully we will be soon.”

Delaney was offered $100 out of the $530 he returned to the customer Tuesday, but he kindly turned it down and instead requested a hug, which he got.

“It’s very humbling to me to have that happen,” Delaney said, pointing out that he is no different from the others in the laundromat-owning business.

“We all have one ultimate goal: to provide great service to every one of our customers,” Delaney said. “I know every laundromat owner would do the exact same thing.”

