MSPCA launches emergency EEE vaccination clinic after five horses die in 10 days

The seven horses who have died were located in Brookfield, Granby, Holliston, Medfield, Mendon, Methuen, Norton, and Uxbridge. Five of those horses have died in the last 10 days, officials said

The mosquito-borne Eastern equine encephalitis virus hits horses even harder than humans. However, unlike humans, horses can be vaccinated against the virus. None of the Massachusetts horses infected this year were vaccinated , officials said.

Calling all horse owners. In the month of August, seven horses in Massachusetts have been euthanized after testing positive for the EEE virus. The spike in infections has prompted the MSPCA to launch an emergency clinic for horses across the Merrimack Valley whose owners cannot afford the vaccination.

The MSPCA said it will send a crew out to vaccinate horses in the valley that have either not been vaccinated or were vaccinated more than six months ago. To qualify, owners are asked to complete an online survey. A member of the MSPCA’s Equine Assistance Program will then schedule the vaccinations, which are expected to begin Tuesday, Sept. 3, and continue into next week.

A horse can still contract the EEE if it is vaccinated, although the disease is usually less severe, according to authorities. The vaccine protects against West Nile, as well as EEE and Western equine encephalitis (WEE), and is considered both extremely safe and effective, the MSPCA said.

The state is now starting a new, intense cycle of EEE activity that will likely persist for two to three years, state officials told the Globe earlier this week. As of Friday, 376 mosquito samples have tested positive for the virus. Four human cases of EEE were confirmed in the state this year, including one that led to the death of a woman from Fairhaven.

As of Thursday, 191 Massachusetts communities had been determined to be at least at moderate risk of the rare, but deadly disease. Of that number, 28 communities are at critical risk, the highest alert.

The “critical risk” distinction prompts the state to advise those communities to consider canceling or rescheduling outdoor gatherings, including organized sporting events, to avoid peak mosquito hours.

The horse vaccination program is limited to the Merrimack Valley for now, but the MSPCA will look to expand its services to horse owners elsewhere based on need and available resources.

