Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Route 16 in Everett

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Route 16 in Everett Friday night, officials said.

The crash occurred in the area of 1850 Revere Beach Parkway at about 9:30 p.m., State Police spokesman James DeAngelis said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Detectives from the Middlesex district attorney’s office were called to the scene, DeAngelis said.