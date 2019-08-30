Pedestrian struck, seriously injured on Route 16 in Everett
A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Route 16 in Everett Friday night, officials said.
The crash occurred in the area of 1850 Revere Beach Parkway at about 9:30 p.m., State Police spokesman James DeAngelis said.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Detectives from the Middlesex district attorney’s office were called to the scene, DeAngelis said.
Westbound lanes near the crash scene were temporarily closed Friday night, according to the state Department of Transportation.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.
