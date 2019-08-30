Remembering boxing legend Rocky Marciano

Marciano’s career as a professional boxer was picture-perfect, with a record of 49 and 0. After winning the heavyweight world championship in 1952, he successfully defended the title for four years and became the only world heavyweight champ to retire undefeated.

It was the day before his 46th birthday, and the news of his death came as a shock to everyone, especially those who knew him in his hometown of Brockton.

“It seems like yesterday,” his younger brother, Peter Marciano, 78, said in a telephone interview Friday. “As a family we’re very proud of what he was able to accomplish. It’s nice to know he’s still remembered.”

Advertisement

If he were still alive today, Marciano — otherwise known as the “Brockton Blockbuster” — would be turning 96 on Sunday.

Rocky Marciano’s boyhood home at 168 Dover St. in Brockton. (Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki)

Marciano was born Rocco Francis Marchegiano on Sept. 1, 1923. He grew up in Brockton and was the oldest of six children (three boys and three girls). Their father, Pierino, worked at a shoe factory. As a boy he played baseball and football, and he didn’t start boxing until the 1940s when he got drafted into the Army.

After serving in the Army, Marciano tried out for the Chicago Cubs as a catcher in 1947. When he didn’t make the team, he began to focus on boxing, according to the biography on his website (www.rockymarciano.net), “It was the end of his baseball dreams, and the following year he turned professional in the ring,” the wesbite states. “By the spring of 1949, his boxing skills had garnered some attention, as he knocked out his first 16 opponents.”

Jersey Joe Walcott stands stiffly against the ropes as Rocky Marciano punches away in Philadelphia on Sept. 23, 1952. Marciano took the world heavyweight championship away from Walcott on a 13th round knockout. (AP)

On September 23, 1952, Marciano beat Jersey Joe Walcott to win the heavyweight title.

“Marciano pulled out a victory which would be remembered as typical of his tough-guy, never-say-die style: way behind in points and struggling offensively all night, he caught Walcott with a short, overhand right on the jaw in the 13th round which knocked him unconscious, giving Marciano the championship belt,” the website states.

Advertisement

Rocky Marciano strikes challenger Ezzard Charles with a right uppercut in their title bout at Yankee Stadium, New York on June 17, 1954. Marciano ended his career with a perfect 49-0 record. (AP)

Rocky Marciano delivers a right, that was followed by a left, that sent challenger Archie Moore to the canvas for the full count in the ninth round of their 15-round title bout on Sept. 21, 1955 at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP)

Marciano successfully defended the title for the next four years. His last fight was against Archie Moore on Sept. 21, 1955 at Yankee Stadium in New York. He knocked out Moore in the ninth round.

Marciano retired from boxing on April 27, 1956, at the age of 31.

“In the ring, I never really knew fear,” Marciano once said.

Marciano was a passenger on this Cessna plane that crashed near Newton, Iowa on Aug. 31, 1969. (AP)

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.