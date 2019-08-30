State investigating racist graffiti found on Wampanoag Tribal Land in Freetown

State officials are investigating racist graffiti found on Wampanoag Tribal Land located in the Freetown-Fall River State Forest, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Chief Kenny Alves of the Assonet Band of the Wampanoag Nation said he was alerted of the graffiti Tuesday by a state forest park ranger.

“It begins when you walk down the path,” Alves said in an interview Friday. “On the ground, they wrote KKK meeting and an arrow pointing further down the path.”