State investigating racist graffiti found on Wampanoag Tribal Land in Freetown
State officials are investigating racist graffiti found on Wampanoag Tribal Land located in the Freetown-Fall River State Forest, according to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Chief Kenny Alves of the Assonet Band of the Wampanoag Nation said he was alerted of the graffiti Tuesday by a state forest park ranger.
“It begins when you walk down the path,” Alves said in an interview Friday. “On the ground, they wrote KKK meeting and an arrow pointing further down the path.”
Massachusetts Environmental Police have visited the site and are investigating the matter, officials said. The vandalism and graffiti extends to a ceremonial circle, Alves said.
“There’s all kinds of foolishness and vulgarity,” Alves said. “I’m sad. That area is actually like our church. You see on the news at all the places of worship they’re putting up graffiti, and people go crazy. That is the same with us. That is our church.”
DCR expects to fully remove the graffiti by sanding certain structures and utilizing other paint removal methods, officials said.
No additional information is available at this time.
