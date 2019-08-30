Suspect arrested after shooting at Cape Cod liquor store

The victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport, and taken by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Finley’s Liquors on Route 28 in West Dennis at 3:06 p.m., police said in a press release.

A person shot outside a liquor store on Cape Cod Friday afternoon was flown to a Boston hospital, and one suspect was arrested, Dennis police said.

The person’s condition was not disclosed.

The shooting drew a heavy police response from Dennis and State Police.

A suspect, who was not identified, was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. Police are looking into a second possible suspect, according to the release.

As officers responded to the scene, Dennis police and state troopers pursued a male operating a dirt bike “ . . . that was thought to possibly be involved with the shooting,” the release said.

Dennis and State Police pursued the dirt bike on Route 6 west from Dennis into Harwich. The driver reversed direction, and the pursuit continued on Route 6 east, the release said.

Police lost sight of the suspect when the dirt bike turned onto Exit 9A and drove down Route 134. The bike was later found abandoned, but police are still looking for the male driver, the release said.

“Although there is no confirmed connection between the subject operating the dirt bike and the shooting, the Dennis Police Department is seeking to identify the operator and question him as he would be subject to serious motor vehicle charges,” police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.