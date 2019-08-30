Three people shot in Jamaica Plain
Three people were shot in Jamaica Plain overnight, but none of their injuries were considered to be life-threatening, according to Boston police.
Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said police responded to the first shooting at 11:52 p.m. Thursday and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds at 297 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain. The woman’s injury was minor and appeared to be a graze wound, he said.
Police responded to the second shooting at 1:10 a.m. Friday. Moccia said ballistics evidence was found at 14 South Huntington Ave. and the male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
