Three people shot in Jamaica Plain

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,August 30, 2019, 37 minutes ago

Three people were shot in Jamaica Plain overnight, but none of their injuries were considered to be life-threatening, according to Boston police.

Officer James Moccia, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said police responded to the first shooting at 11:52 p.m. Thursday and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds at 297 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain. The woman’s injury was minor and appeared to be a graze wound, he said.

Police responded to the second shooting at 1:10 a.m. Friday. Moccia said ballistics evidence was found at 14 South Huntington Ave. and the male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.