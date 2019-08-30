Victims in North Attleborough triple stabbing identified as 19-year-old suspect faces arraignment

The name of the survivor of the attack was not released. A North Attleborough resident, the 21-year-old man is in Rhode Island Hospital in serious but stable condition, prosecutors said.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office identified the murder victims as Aidan Hanrahan and Joshua Lemken, both of whom were from North Attleborough and both of whom were 21 years old.

Authorities identified the two men fatally injured during a triple stabbing in North Attleborough Thursday night as they prepared to prosecute a 19-year-old man from the same town for allegedly attacking all three victims.

Prosecutors said they have charged Daniel Randall, 19, with two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Randall, who is also from North Attleborough, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Attleboro District Court, prosecutors said.

The incident happened at 25 Birch Rd. around 8:40 p.m. Thursday where arriving officers found a total of three men with stab wounds. Hanrahan was found inside the house and was pronounced dead at the scene. Lemken was also in the house and was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died, prosecutors said.

A motive for the attack was not released by authorities, who continue to investigate.

At about 11 p.m. Thursday, Birch Road, a dead end, was cordoned off, and what appeared to be blood was smeared on the hood and front fender of a truck on the street.

There was a significant police presence at the scene, with at least six cruisers present. More than a dozen onlookers stood near the police tape.

Globe correspondent Sofia Saric contributed to this report. John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.