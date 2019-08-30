UMass Amherst, Lowell enroll largest-ever entering classes

“We just didn’t experience the amount of cancellations we normally experience when they put a deposit down and they don’t follow through and enroll,” said Mary Dettloff, a spokeswoman for UMass Amherst.

UMass Amherst’s class of 2023 will enroll 5,800 students, which is an increase of 800 from last year, the university said in a statement. UMass Lowell is set to welcome 3,300 freshmen and transfer students, up from 3,135 the year before, the school said in a statement.

The University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Lowell are enrolling record-breaking numbers of students this school year, the universities said.

Detloff said fewer students canceled their enrollment this year because the university, which is rising in college rankings, is more affordable than Massachusetts private schools.

UMass Lowell’s enrollment was 11,600 in 2007, said Christine Gillette, a university spokeswoman. The university will have over 18,000 students this year.

“UMass Lowell has seen a tremendous upward trend in enrollment going back more than a decade, with an increase of more than 50 percent. We attribute this to factors including growing student success rates, quality of the education students receive and excellent return on investment,” Gillette said.

Almost 75 percent of UMass Amherst’s new students come from Massachusetts, and about 8 percent are international, the statement said. The university received 42,110 applications, and enrolled students averaged a 1292/1600 SAT score and a 3.9 grade point average. About 33 percent of matriculating students identified as African, Latino, Hispanic, Asian, Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, or Native American.

UMass Amherst is also matriculating almost 1,050 transfer students, including 380 from Massachusetts community colleges, the statement said. The university has about 22,700 undergraduate students.

“Our students arrive with a remarkable variety of experiences and perspectives, and their selection of UMass Amherst shows that our flagship campus is a destination of choice,” said Kumble Subbaswamy, the university’s chancellor.

This is UMass Amherst’s 152d entering class and UMass Lowell’s 125th, the universities said.

UMass Amherst students start classes Tuesday, and UMass Lowell begins classes Wednesday, according to the universities’ websites.

In-state tuition is $16,389 at UMass Amherst and $15,648 at UMass Lowell for the 2019-20 school year, according to the universities’ websites. Out-of-state tuition at UMass Amherst is $35,710, while UMass Lowell’s is $33,574.

