Winchester, N.H., police video captures dramatic rescue of cat from burning home

The video shows two officers running with a ladder toward the two-story wood-frame home at 7 High St. Aug. 20. They propped the ladder against the home before one of the officers quickly climbed up, grabbed the cat, and pulled it out the window.

Winchester, N.H., police posted a dramatic video Thursday showing officers rescuing a cat from the second-story window of a burning home engulfed in smoke, police said.

“We used the firemen’s long poles to bust the window and get the cat out that way, but we couldn’t break the glass. So we got the firefighters’ ladder and Officer [Bryan] Jalava grabbed the kitty cat and was able to get it down to safety,” said Winchester Police Chief Mike Tollett.

Advertisement

Winchester police and firefighters responded to the 1-alarm fire around 11:25 a.m., Tollett said. Tollett and another officer arrived and saw the cat, named Nightmare, sitting in a second-story window trapped in smoke.

“It was very scared. You could tell when it didn’t react because when you grab it like that, a lot of times you would expect it to scratch you or something,” Tollett said. “After 15, 20 minutes down on the ground in the fresh air, it was acting pretty normal.”

The residents were not home when the fire broke out. A mailman reported the blaze when he saw heavy smoke, police said.

No one was injured, although several animals died, Tollett said.

“Firemen saved two more dogs and another cat was saved, and I am pretty sure a couple of kittens did not make it. I believe one other dog passed away as well,” Tollett said.

An electrical issue caused the fire, police said.

Winchester, N.H., is on the Massachusetts border about 25 miles north of Amherst.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.