Cambridge police arrest suspect in home burglary
Cambridge police arrested a Brighton man Saturday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after he allegedly broke into a home and woke up a resident in a bedroom, authorities said.
Leo Vincent Chaisson, 25, was arrested at 1 p.m. and will be charged with unarmed burglary and larceny for the alleged breaking and entering into a home on Hunting Street, according to a statement from police.
Officers responded at 1:18 a.m. after a resident reported they were woken by a “strange man in their bedroom,” according to the statement.
Chaisson allegedly was able to enter the home through an unlocked rear door and took a bicycle, Daniel Wagner, Cambridge police deputy superintendent, said in an e-mail.
Advertisement
Neighborhood residents provided police with a description of the man and a photo of the suspect fleeing the area from their home security surveillance system, according to the statement.
The police coordinated an extensive search and were able to locate additional evidence and witnesses, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shafaqpatel.