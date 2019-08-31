Cambridge police arrest suspect in home burglary

Cambridge police arrested a Brighton man Saturday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after he allegedly broke into a home and woke up a resident in a bedroom, authorities said.

Leo Vincent Chaisson, 25, was arrested at 1 p.m. and will be charged with unarmed burglary and larceny for the alleged breaking and entering into a home on Hunting Street, according to a statement from police.

Officers responded at 1:18 a.m. after a resident reported they were woken by a “strange man in their bedroom,” according to the statement.