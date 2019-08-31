Child pulled unresponsive from Gloucester beach

off Thatcher Road at 5:11 p.m., according to a statement from Gloucester police and fire departments.

Police and fire responded to Good Harbor Beach

A boy believed to be around 5-years-old was pulled unresponsive from a Gloucester beach late Saturday afternoon, officials said.

“Upon arrival, rescuers found an approximately 5-year-old boy who had been removed from the water,” the statement said.

The child was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital by ambulance, the statement said.

No further information was available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

