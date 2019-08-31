Counterprotesters rally at City Hall as Straight Pride Parade kicks off in Copley

“Shame on you!” came a reply from behind barricades erected for the march. At Park Street, chants of “Nazi scum!” and thousands of protesters greeted the parade.

“Ladies and gentleman, people of all two genders, welcome to the first annual Boston Straight Pride Parade,” am organizer told a large crowd of protesters and the curious who had gathered on the sidewalk.

In dueling demonstrations about a mile apart, a Straight Pride Parade with a few hundred marchers holding small American flags stepped off at noon from Copley Square as a vocal counterprotest continued to grow at City Hall Plaza, the destination of the controversial march.

Hundreds of police, many with gas masks and helmets, stood watch or walked beside the parade toward Government Center, where protest organizers pumped up the crowd with chants such as “No justice, no peace, no racist police” and “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re fabulous.”

In Copley Square, 71-year-old Ralph Ancker said he had driven five hours from New Jersey to take part in the parade.

“They’ve got gay everything, every place, and it’s about time they did something for straight pride. We’re people, too,” the retired truck driver said.

The parade was organized by the group Super Happy Fun America, whose leaders have denied allegations of bigotry.

Protesters, however, called the parade an affront to the LBGTQ community that is intended to stoke discrimination.

“We are here to counterprotest the Straight Pride Parade that is being brought forth by white nationalists, white supremacists, racists, and we’re here out of love, to support each other within our communities to fight that hatred,” said Chastity Bowick, 33, of Boston.

“I’m also here to expose this quote-on-quote ‘other side’ that is pretending that they’re just a foolish group of freedom-of-speech lovers who are advocating that straight people have all the rights that queer people have,” said Willie Burnley Jr., 25.

Burnley and Bowick organized an event called Hands Off Our Pride at City Hall Plaza.

Parade organizer Mark Sahady is part of Resist Marxism, a group founded by an alt-right leader that has a history of violence. That group helped organize a “free speech” rally in Boston in 2017 that critics said attracted white nationalists. Sahady has said he condemns racism.

Tensions began rising in late morning Saturday at the corner of Boylston and Dartmouth streets, where a man screamed at anti-parade protesters to “get out of my [expletive] town.”

David K. Elkins, 74, from San Francisco, said he would march in the parade because “it’s become less and less PC to be straight, white, and male.”

“That’s considered the bottom of the chain,” he said. “That’s the one group you can still voice negative things about on YouTube, and there’s no punishment.”

Andrew, 27, said he designed the smiling-face logo for the parade.

The promotion of “alternative lifestyles” is denigrating the “traditional family” and heterosexuality, he said, citing what he called the effect of “big TV shows, big movies” such as “Modern Family” and “The Simpsons.”

The danger to the LGBTQ community is overstated, he said. “Anti-discrimination has been pretty much enshrined into law,” said Andrew, who declined to give his last name.

Asked whether white supremacists are connected to the parade, Andrew said, “I don’t know any white supremacists,” and ended the interview.

Peter Brown, 33, and Marky Hutt, 32, said they are engaged and had been excluded from the Rochester Pride Parade in New York the past two years but were invited to attend today’s parade. Hutt said he runs a gays for Trump group.

“It’s much harder to be a conservative than it is being gay these days,” Hutt said, while holding Brown’s hand. “Accept and love everybody — it doesn’t matter whether you’re gay or straight. Nobody should be shamed for their sexuality.”

Leon Armstrong, 31, from Florida, said she was marching in the “straight pride” parade to support free speech.

“The minute we start censoring other people, they have the right to censor us. We censor one, we censor all,” said Armstrong, who is bisexual.

However, 62-year-old Kim Goldstein of Brookline said the parade “makes me want to cry. “They’re not even from Boston; this is not our town.”

Misha Petryk, her 23-year-old child, said the parade marchers are “promoting a climate of violence towards the LGBT community, people of color, and pretty much every minority group.”

Standing at the corner of Clarendon and Boylston streets, a 23-year-old man who gave his name as Glen said he was there to oppose the Straight Pride Parade. His message to the group: “To show them Boston is no place for hate.”

Glen was dressed all in black with a hoodie pulled over his head, heavy boots, and mirrored sunglasses. He wore the outfit -- which would include a face mask, he said -- to deter on-line harassment for opposing the group.

He called the organizers of the parade a “rebrand” of Resist Marxism, the group that held a 2017 “free speech” rally in Boston that critics said attracted white nationalists.

“They claim not to hate anybody, but they push trans-phobic rhetoric,” Glen said of the parade organizers.

Chris Erchull, 37, a staff attorney with GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, wore a shirt with the message “Trans lives matter” as he walked on Boylston Street near the start of the parade.

Members of the LGBTQ community are under attack, face violence, and the Supreme Court is due to make decisions in cases that could impact access to housing, health care, and other issues, he said.

“The people who are demonstrating are doing so without regard to the harm they are doing across the country,” Erchull said. “I feel like it’s my obligation to stand up for the most marginalized, least visible, people in our community.”

