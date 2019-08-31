Temperatures in the 70s are expected this weekend before rain on Labor Day

In Boston, temperatures are expected to peak near 79 degrees Saturday, a sunny day with a light breeze, forecasters said.

A beautiful Saturday is expected to give way to cooler temperatures and the threat of rain to close Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

It may feel a bit like the end of summer this weekend.

Sunday will likely be cooler, with a high only near 71 and a few clouds creeping into the sky, according to the weather service.

Labor Day Monday could be wet, with a chance for rain much of the day and showers likely in the evening, forecasters said. Thunderstorms are also possible, most likely between 7 and 10 p.m. Monday.

Advertisement

Temperatures are expected to rise in the start of the workweek before falling again going into next weekend, according to the weather service.

The high temperature in Boston is expected to hit 75 on Monday, 80 Tuesday, 85 Wednesday, 69 Thursday, and 68 Friday, the weather service said.

Apart from Wednesday, when there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m., the rest of the workweek is expected to be mostly sunny, according to forecasters.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.