Lynn man arrested after alleged drunken driving crash in Vermont

A Lynn man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing in Vermont on Friday night, according to Vermont State Police.

Troopers responded to Route 9 in Marlboro, Vt., where Ronald Joseph Owens, 58, had veered from the road around 7:47 p.m., Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Owens was allegedly “consuming intoxicants” and was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, Vermont State Police said.