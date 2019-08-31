Lynn man arrested after alleged drunken driving crash in Vermont
A Lynn man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing in Vermont on Friday night, according to Vermont State Police.
Troopers responded to Route 9 in Marlboro, Vt., where Ronald Joseph Owens, 58, had veered from the road around 7:47 p.m., Vermont State Police said in a statement.
Owens was allegedly “consuming intoxicants” and was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, Vermont State Police said.
He sustained minor injuries in the crash, and his 2011 Cadillac STS received minor damage, according to the statement.
Owens was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro on Sept. 17, according to Vermont State Police.
