Man dies after apparently drowning at Swansea beach
A 55-year-old man died after apparently drowning at Swansea Town Beach Saturday, despite the efforts of kayakers and beachgoers to save him, officials said.
Police received a call for an unresponsive man at the beach about 1 p.m., according to a statement from Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol district attorney’s office.
Kayakers spotted the man in the water and alerted people on the beach for assistance, the statement said.
People pulled the man to shore and administered CPR.
First responders then arrived and provided Advanced Life support, according to the statement.
The man was taken by ambulance to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, where he was pronounced dead , the statement said.
His identity was not immediately released, pending notification of his next of kin, the statement said.
