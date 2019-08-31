Man dies after apparently drowning at Swansea beach

A 55-year-old man died after apparently drowning at Swansea Town Beach Saturday, despite the efforts of kayakers and beachgoers to save him, officials said.

Police received a call for an unresponsive man at the beach about 1 p.m., according to a statement from Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol district attorney’s office.

Kayakers spotted the man in the water and alerted people on the beach for assistance, the statement said.