Man dies after being struck by car on Route 16 in Everett
A pedestrian who suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday night on Route 16 in Everett Friday night later died at Whidden Hospital, according to State Police.
He was identified by police only as a 62-year-old Melrose man.
The man and a woman were running across the westbound lanes at the intersection of Vine Street when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Charger at about 9:30 p.m., State Police said.
The woman was not hit.
The “preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrians were crossing against the pedestrian signals at the intersection,” State Police said in the statement.
The driver , a 24-year-old man from Utah, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. He had been driving westbound, and traffic had a green light at the intersection, according to the statement.
The driver was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
The crash is under investigation.
