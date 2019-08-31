Man dies after being struck by car on Route 16 in Everett

A pedestrian who suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday night on Route 16 in Everett Friday night later died at Whidden Hospital, according to State Police.

He was identified by police only as a 62-year-old Melrose man.

The man and a woman were running across the westbound lanes at the intersection of Vine Street when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Charger at about 9:30 p.m., State Police said.