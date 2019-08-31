Man rescued after being swept into water while fishing off Sandwich beach

A man who was fishing off Springhill Beach in Sandwich was rescued early Saturday morning after being swept into the water by waves and the current, according to the US Coast Guard.

The man, who was initially rescued by a kayaker, was conscious but mildly hypothermic when a crew from Coast Guard Station Cape Cod Canal arrived on the scene, , Petty Officer Robert Miller said.

The crew responded around 5:50 a.m., he said.