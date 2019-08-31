Nauset and Race Point beaches are temporarily closed to swimmers after shark sightings
Though the summer may be waning, Cape Cod is approaching the middle of peak shark season, and more sightings were reported Saturday.
A confirmed sighting of a white shark feeding on a seal near Nauset Beach in Orleans resulted in a temporary closure of the beach to swimmers Saturday morning, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
The first sighting at 9:55 a.m. triggered an hour-long swimming ban, but another sighting near Nauset Beach South extended the ban until 11:35 a.m., the conservancy said on its Sharktivity app.
The Cape Cod National Seashore issued a temporary swimming ban at Race Point Beach in Provincetown that expired at 12:30 p.m., after a confirmed white shark sighting there in the late morning, according to the Sharktivity app.
Lifeguards at Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet cleared the water there after a confirmed white shark sighting in the early afternoon, according to the app. The beach is expected to reopen at about 1:15 p.m.
