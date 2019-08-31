fb-pixel

Nauset and Race Point beaches are temporarily closed to swimmers after shark sightings

By Lucas Phillips Globe Correspondent,August 31, 2019, 2 hours ago
A shark sign at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.(AFP/Getty images)

Though the summer may be waning, Cape Cod is approaching the middle of peak shark season, and more sightings were reported Saturday.

A confirmed sighting of a white shark feeding on a seal near Nauset Beach in Orleans resulted in a temporary closure of the beach to swimmers Saturday morning, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The first sighting at 9:55 a.m. triggered an hour-long swimming ban, but another sighting near Nauset Beach South extended the ban until 11:35 a.m., the conservancy said on its Sharktivity app.

The Cape Cod National Seashore issued a temporary swimming ban at Race Point Beach in Provincetown that expired at 12:30 p.m., after a confirmed white shark sighting there in the late morning, according to the Sharktivity app.

Lifeguards at Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet cleared the water there after a confirmed white shark sighting in the early afternoon, according to the app. The beach is expected to reopen at about 1:15 p.m.

