Nauset and Race Point beaches are temporarily closed to swimmers after shark sightings

Though the summer may be waning, Cape Cod is approaching the middle of peak shark season, and more sightings were reported Saturday.

A confirmed sighting of a white shark feeding on a seal near Nauset Beach in Orleans resulted in a temporary closure of the beach to swimmers Saturday morning, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The first sighting at 9:55 a.m. triggered an hour-long swimming ban, but another sighting near Nauset Beach South extended the ban until 11:35 a.m., the conservancy said on its Sharktivity app.