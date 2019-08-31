New England news in brief

Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver clipped a box truck before slamming head-on into another car on Route 1 early Saturday, according to State Police. Minutes after 3:30 a.m., when troopers received calls about a wrong-way driver heading south on the northbound side of Route 1 in Peabody, a Chevrolet Impala driven by a Lynn man crashed into oncoming traffic and burst into flames near the Army Barracks store, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. The driver, 29-year-old Luis Gallego, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement. An unidentified woman who was a passenger in the car Gallego struck, a 2018 Dodge Journey, was taken to MelroseWakefield Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Procopio said. The driver of the Dodge SUV, a 51-year-old Peabody man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, Procopio said. The driver of the box truck was not injured, he said.

Everett

Man fatally struck crossing Route 16

A 62-year-old Melrose man who was struck by a car while running across Route 16 Friday night died at CHA Everett Hospital from his injuries, State Police said in a statement. The man and a woman were crossing westbound lanes at the intersection with Vine Street when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Charger at about 9:30 p.m. The woman was not hit. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrians were crossing against the pedestrian signals at the intersection,” State Police said. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Utah, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. He had been driving westbound, and traffic had a green light at the intersection, according to the statement. The crash remains under investigation.

Marlboro, Vt.

Lynn man faces drunken driving charge

A Lynn man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on Route 9 on Friday night, according to Vermont State Police. Ronald Joseph Owens, 58, had veered from the road around 7:47 p.m., State Police said in a statement. Owens was allegedly “consuming intoxicants” and was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, State Police said. He sustained minor injuries in the crash, and his 2011 Cadillac STS had minor damage, according to the statement. Owens was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Brattleboro on Sept. 17.

York, Maine

Horse tests positive for EEE

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says a horse in York County tested positive for the mosquito-borne viral disease Eastern equine encephalitis. The horse, which had not been vaccinated against the disease, was euthanized. It was the first detected case of EEE in a horse in Maine since 2013. EEE, which can also infect humans, is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, says the case of the York County horse shows the virus is present in Maine. Shah says people in Maine should take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites ‘‘while enjoying themselves this holiday weekend.’’ The last human case of EEE in Maine was in 2005. (AP)

Bar Harbor, Maine

3 die in car accident at Acadia

The National Park Service says three people are dead and a fourth injured following a roll-over crash in Acadia National Park in Maine. The crash on the Park Loop Road in Bar Harbor was reported at about 3 a.m. Saturday. Responders found three occupants of the vehicle deceased. The fourth was transported to Mount Desert Island Hospital. The names of the victims were not released. There is no word on the condition of the survivor of the crash, which is being investigated by the National Park Service, Bar Harbor Police, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s department. (AP)