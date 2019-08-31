Serious injuries reported in overnight crash on Route 1 at the border of Saugus and Danvers
At least one person was seriously injured in a crash overnight on Route 1 near the border of Danvers and Saugus, officials said.
Police closed the northbound section of the highway and diverted traffic off Walnut Street after the crash led to a vehicle fire, Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard tweeted around 5 a.m.
Route 1 north on #Danvers #Saugus town line crash with vehicle fire. @MassDOT says Rt 1 north closed and traffic being detoured off at Walnut St. MSP,FD & EMS on scene.— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 31, 2019
This story is developing.
