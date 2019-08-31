Three Republican governors sidestep questions about whether they support Trump’s reelection

Trump, beloved by GOP voters , has drawn competition from former Massachusetts governor William Weld and former US representative Joe Walsh of Illinois. And that potential for a primary — should it even amount to a serious one — makes for an awkward political moment for all three governors, who coincidently and consistently have ranked as the country’s most popular among their home-state voters, according to a Morning Consult poll.

Gathered Tuesday in Boston, the trio of governors sidestepped questions about the Republican presidential primary, either laughing off or declining to offer an endorsement of President Trump or his two challengers.

Charlie Baker, Larry Hogan, and Chris Sununu are, by some measures, among the Republican Party’s most popular figures — and apparently, among the GOP’s most resistant to talk 2020.

“You should probably talk to the governor of New Hampshire. He comes up first,” said Hogan, the Maryland governor, when a reporter queried all three at an unrelated National Governors Association event at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Sununu, whose state is famously home to the nation’s first presidential primary, smiled.

“Apparently I’m the only one that knows who’s going to win,” Sununu said, drawing guffaws from the group. (Sununu, considered a Trump administration ally, is also running for reelection in 2020.)

Then stepped in Baker, a Trump critic who didn’t vote for him in 2016 and said he doesn’t intend to in 2020. But the second-term governor also hasn’t publicly supported the bid by Weld, his former mentor.

“Look, I have a very busy and complicated day job. And that’s been my focus and is going to stay my focus,” he said.

Hogan then promptly leaned on his other role as chair of the NGA, a nonpartisan group.

“Now, you know the good news for me, as chairman of the National Governors Association, I get to . . . represent Democrats and Republicans. I don’t get involved in primary fights,” he said. (Except he once considered actually joining the presidential primary before deciding against it in June.)

And with that, an aide called an end to questions, until a reporter turned to the fourth governor in the group — Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, a Democrat — to see if she had a favorite in the race.

She did not, she said.

