Woman stabbed in Norton, man arrested
A woman was found suffering from stab wounds in a street in Norton Saturday and a man who was also stabbed is facing an assault charge, police said.
The woman was found lying in Lincoln Street, where police and firefighters responded around 4:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. The caller reported that the woman had “apparent stab wounds” and was “in and out of consciousness,” police said in a press release.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition Saturday night, police said.
A bystander told police that a man at the rear of a nearby house was also injured, the statement said.
“Officers found the male to also have apparent stab wounds,” the release said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Saturday night, according to police.
The man has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.
The incident remains under investigation.
