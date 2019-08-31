Woman stabbed in Norton, man arrested

A woman was found suffering from stab wounds in a street in Norton Saturday and a man who was also stabbed is facing an assault charge, police said.

The woman was found lying in Lincoln Street, where police and firefighters responded around 4:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. The caller reported that the woman had “apparent stab wounds” and was “in and out of consciousness,” police said in a press release.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition Saturday night, police said.