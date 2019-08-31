9-year-old boy injured by propeller in NH boating accident

Authorities were notified of the accident at 4:05 p.m.

The boy, who was wearing a life jacket, was seated on the bow of the boat, with his legs hanging over the side, when he fell into Little Squam Lake in Ashland, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

A 9-year-old boy was struck by a propeller and seriously injured after he fell off a boat Saturday in a lake in northern New Hampshire, officials said.

The child sustained injuries to his arm, lower leg, and pelvic and groin area, the statement said.

He was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital, and later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital for further treatment, the statement said.

His condition was not disclosed.

Ten people, including four children, were aboard the boat that was being operated by

Archana Selvaraj, 34, of Manchester, N.H., officials said.

The 20-foot boat “was traveling above headway speed,” near the Evans Cove area of the lake, according to the statement.

One of the passengers aboard the boat swam to the boy and placed him back on the boat, the statement said.

First responders met the boy on Evans Beach. The incident remains under investigation, officials said.

