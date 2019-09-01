Authorities identify man struck and killed Friday night in Everett

Authorities have identified a 62-year-old man who was struck and killed on Route 16 in Everett Friday night, according to State Police.

Francis Stamegna, of Melrose, and an unidentified woman were running across Revere Beach Parkway when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Charger at about 9:30 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The woman was not hit.

Stamegna was taken to Whidden Hospital in Everett, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.