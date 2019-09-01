Authorities identify man struck and killed Friday night in Everett
Authorities have identified a 62-year-old man who was struck and killed on Route 16 in Everett Friday night, according to State Police.
Francis Stamegna, of Melrose, and an unidentified woman were running across Revere Beach Parkway when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Charger at about 9:30 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The woman was not hit.
Stamegna was taken to Whidden Hospital in Everett, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the Charger, a 24-year-old man from South Weber Utah, stayed at the scene, police said. He was driving in the westbound lane approaching a green light at the intersection at Vine Street at the time of the crash, according to the statement.
No charges have been filed, police said. The incident remains under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.