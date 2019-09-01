Some GOP favorites resist talk of 2020 presidential race at National Governors Association meeting

Trump, beloved by GOP voters , has drawn competition from former Massachusetts governor William Weld and former US representative Joe Walsh of Illinois. And that potential for a primary — should it even amount to a serious one — makes for an awkward political moment for all three governors, who coincidently and consistently have ranked as the country’s most popular among their home-state voters, according to a Morning Consult poll.

Gathered Tuesday in Boston, the trio of governors sidestepped questions about the Republican presidential primary, either laughing off or declining to offer an endorsement of President Trump or his two challengers.

Charlie Baker , Larry Hogan , and Chris Sununu are, by some measures, among the Republican Party’s most popular figures — and apparently, among the GOP’s most resistant to talk 2020.

“You should probably talk to the governor of New Hampshire. He comes up first,” said Hogan, the Maryland governor, when a reporter queried all three at an unrelated National Governors Association event at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Sununu, whose state is famously home to the nation’s first presidential primary, smiled.

“Apparently I’m the only one that knows who’s going to win,” Sununu said, drawing guffaws from the group. (Sununu, considered a Trump administration ally, is also running for reelection in 2020.)

Then stepped in Baker, a Trump critic who didn’t vote for him in 2016 and said he doesn’t intend to in 2020. But the second-term governor also hasn’t publicly supported the bid by Weld, his former mentor.

“Look, I have a very busy and complicated day job. And that’s been my focus and is going to stay my focus,” he said.

Hogan then promptly leaned on his other role as chair of the NGA, a nonpartisan group.

“Now, you know the good news for me, as chairman of the National Governors Association, I get to . . . represent Democrats and Republicans. I don’t get involved in primary fights,” he said. (Except he once considered actually joining the presidential primary before deciding against it in June.)

And with that, an aide called an end to questions, until a reporter turned to the fourth governor in the group — Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo , a Democrat — to see if she had a favorite in the race.

She did not, she said.

— Matt Stout

Kennedy still mulling primary challenge to Markey

What do politicians do when they launch campaigns for statewide office? They barnstorm the state.

And so it was for US Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, even though the congressman says he hasn’t made up his mind about whether to challenge Senator Edward J. Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Though he doesn’t have a big bus wrapped in red, white, and blue, and a clutch of supporters holding signs at each stop, he is still managing to crisscross the state on a campaign-style tour that is introducing him to voters far outside his district, which runs from Brookline to Fall River.

The roadshow began Tuesday after Kennedy spoke to reporters for the first time about his interest in Markey’s seat.

A day later, he traveled to Worcester, where he visited a high school, and Springfield, where he toured the downtown area. Both events were billed as official congressional business. On Wednesday night, he was in Pittsfield for a fund-raiser for state Representative Smitty Pignatelli.

On Monday, Kennedy will bolt his district again, speaking at Labor Day events in Boston and West Boylston in Central Massachusetts, alongside a bevy of other politicians, including Markey, his possible future rival.

— Michael Levenson

Warren stands with BC grad students in union fight

Boston College graduate students fighting for union recognition from the Jesuit institution have received a morale boost from Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.

The Massachusetts senator, in a recently taped video message, told the graduate students: “I am with you all the way.”

The message comes out just before students start classes for the new school year and signals that they will continue their years-long fight to win union recognition from Boston College.

Graduate students at BC have attempted to unionize under the umbrella of the national United Auto Workers. The students have said they want a contract with better benefits and improved worker protections.

But BC has maintained that graduate students are students, not workers, and that unionization would undermine the collegial and mentoring relationship between faculty and students.

“Boston College is committed to upholding this longstanding relationship, which we believe is in our mutual best interest,” said Jack Dunn, a college spokesman.

In an effort to pressure the college to recognize the union voluntarily, the students have tried to rally outside political support from the Boston City Council and political candidates.

In June, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is also running to be the Democratic nominee for president, posted his support for the graduate students on Twitter.

“It’s time the university respects the majority of grad students who voted to be in a union,” Sanders tweeted.

Whether pressure from political candidates will sway the college to recognize the union remains unclear. But it does offer these presidential hopefuls an opportunity to energize young voters on college campuses.

In her taped message, Warren said Boston College is one of the state’s most prominent employers and has a “moral responsibility to do what’s right” and to start bargaining with the graduate students.

— Deirdre Fernandes

Warren and Sanders to campaign in New Hampshire

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are making swings through New Hampshire this weekend — less than a week before nearly all of the party’s contenders are expected to flock to Manchester for the state Democratic Party’s annual convention.

Warren is set to attend a house party Monday in Hampton Falls, which is on the coast of the first-in-the-nation primary state. Her visit comes after a Warren rally in Franconia, N.H., last month drew about 700 people, according to WMUR.

Sanders has several events across the state this weekend, including rallies in Raymond and Dover on Sunday. He’ll swing through Portland, Maine, before appearing in the Milford Labor Day parade on Monday.

The stops come as both Warren and Sanders are chipping away at former vice president Joe Biden’s lead in national polls. A Quinnipiac University poll published Wednesday found Biden leading the field with 32 percent of support, followed by Warren with 19 percent, and Sanders with 15 percent.

All three Democrats are set to return to speak at the state’s Democratic Party convention on Sept. 7, along with most of the rest of the primary field, according to organizers. The convention will be held at the SNHU Arena, the same site where President Trump held his reelection rally last month.

