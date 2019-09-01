Firefighter sustains minor injuries battling a garage fire in Newton

Cause of the fire from this morning is still unknown. The ff who went the hospital for minor injuries; has been released. The fire was isolated to the garage. #nfd #newtonfire #newtonma pic.twitter.com/HlcJX4yAco

The fire occurred at a garage on 26 Suffolk Rd. and the firefighter was transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital for minor injuries, officials said in a statement on social media Sunday.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling a garage fire in Newton on Sunday morning, officials said.

The firefighter was later released, the statement said.

The fire was isolated to the garage, and is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s office, the statement said.

No further information was immediately available.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.