Fisherman clinging to Dorchester pier rescued

A fisherman who had climbed into Dorchester Bay to unhook his fishing line Sunday morning was caught in a current and had to cling to a pier until Boston fire department divers rescued him, a spokesman said.

The man, who is in his mid-50s, was in 8 to 10 feet of water, clutching the piling of Beads Bridge when other fishermen alerted authorities at about 6:45 a.m., Brian Alkins said in a brief phone interview.

“The current started dragging him into the water, so his last attempt was to grab onto the piling,” Alkins said.