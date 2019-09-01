Fisherman clinging to Dorchester pier rescued
A fisherman who had climbed into Dorchester Bay to unhook his fishing line Sunday morning was caught in a current and had to cling to a pier until Boston fire department divers rescued him, a spokesman said.
The man, who is in his mid-50s, was in 8 to 10 feet of water, clutching the piling of Beads Bridge when other fishermen alerted authorities at about 6:45 a.m., Brian Alkins said in a brief phone interview.
“The current started dragging him into the water, so his last attempt was to grab onto the piling,” Alkins said.
The man sustained minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital, officials said.
Advertisement
“He was glad to see us when we showed up,” Alkins said. “He was exhausted when they reached him.”
At approximately 6:45 Boston Fire divers rescued a fisherman who was trapped in the current clinging to the pier at Beads bridge in Dorchester. The fisherman was in approx 8 to 10 feet of water for about 20 minutes before being rescued and suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qv9aJNRwCe— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 1, 2019
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.