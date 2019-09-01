Maine police seek help identifying man’s body
Maine officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found along a road by a couple in Leeds on Saturday.
The couple discovered the body while riding their ATVs on Bernie Hartford Road around 5 p.m., Maine State Police said in a Facebook post.
The man is between 20 and 40 years of age, is about 5’9”, and weighs about 110 pounds. His hair is closely cropped along the side but long and curly on top, and he has am “L” shaped scar on his right arm, just below the elbow.
He was wearing black pants, a black pullover jacket with a white horizontal strip in front, and black Nike Air Jordan sneakers with gray treads, police said.
The road was closed off Saturday night and was expected to reopen Sunday afternoon, police said.
An autopsy is underway at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.
Anyone with information on the man’s identify, is asked to call State Police in Augusta - 624-7076.
