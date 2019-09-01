Maine police seek help identifying man’s body

Maine officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man whose body was found along a road by a couple in Leeds on Saturday.

The couple discovered the body while riding their ATVs on Bernie Hartford Road around 5 p.m., Maine State Police said in a Facebook post.

The man is between 20 and 40 years of age, is about 5’9”, and weighs about 110 pounds. His hair is closely cropped along the side but long and curly on top, and he has am “L” shaped scar on his right arm, just below the elbow.