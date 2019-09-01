Man dies after being struck by commuter rail train in Middleborough
A man died after he was struck by a commuter rail train in Middleborough Sunday morning, MBTA Transit Police said.
The man, who was not identified, was struck by the inbound train on the Middleborough/Lakeville line at about 10:50 a.m., MBTA Transit Police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were 47 passengers on the train at the time, Middleborough police said in a statement. All of the passengers were taken back to the Middleborough/Lakeville station.
Inbound service on the Middleborough/Lakeville line was suspended through at least Sunday afternoon, Middleborough police said.
The incident is under investigation, MBTA Transit police said. No foul play is suspected.
