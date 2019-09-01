Body of Chicopee Green Beret killed in Afghanistan is coming home

The body of Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa, a Chicopee resident, is scheduled to arrive at Westover Air Reserve Base on Monday. Calling hours are scheduled for the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield on Monday afternoon.

CHICOPEE — The body of a Green Beret killed during combat operations in Afghanistan last month is returning to his hometown.

A funeral service will be Tuesday at the Bethany Assembly of God Church in Agawam. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

The 31-year-old native of Puerto Rico was one of two Green Berets killed Aug. 21 as a result of small arms fire in Faryab province.

Area residents are being asked to line the procession route from the base to the funeral home on Monday to pay their respects.