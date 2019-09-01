Nearly a dozen shark sightings Sunday close multiple Cape Cod beaches

The sharks have not gone back to school quite yet. Nearly a dozen confirmed sightings Sunday resulted in temporary swimming bans at multiple Cape beaches Sunday.

Swimmers were ordered out of the water at Nauset Beach in Orleans for an hour after several white shark sightings south of the beach as the shark apparently traveled north at about 12:45 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which tracks sightings.

The conservancy’s Sharktivity app showed sightings dotting the coastline, mainly between Chatham and Orleans, but also as far south as Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge and as far north as White Crest Beach in Wellfleet Sunday afternoon.