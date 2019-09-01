Newport man pulled from burning home, transported to area hospital in Rhode Island

A Rhode Island man was pulled from a house fire in Newport and sent to the hospital late Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters received a call for a single-alarm fire on 47 Dudley Ave. around 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Tim Redmond of the Newport Fire Department.

First responders arrived on scene five minutes later and were met with a heavy fire load in the back of a split-level ranch-style home, Redmond said.