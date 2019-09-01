Newport man pulled from burning home, transported to area hospital in Rhode Island
A Rhode Island man was pulled from a house fire in Newport and sent to the hospital late Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Firefighters received a call for a single-alarm fire on 47 Dudley Ave. around 4:30 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Tim Redmond of the Newport Fire Department.
First responders arrived on scene five minutes later and were met with a heavy fire load in the back of a split-level ranch-style home, Redmond said.
Middletown Fire provided mutual aid on scene and helped rescue an adult man from the flames, Redmond said.
“The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, and the Middletown Fire Department rescue had the man transported to Newport Hospital,” Redman said.
The man’s condition was unknown as of Sunday evening, Redman said.
An investigation is being conducted by Newport Fire Department and the Rhode Island fire marshal’s 0ffice, Redman said.
