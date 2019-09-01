Second victim of wrong-way Saugus crash identified at Peabody woman

Pinto was traveling in a Chevrolet Impala operated by 29-year-old Luis Gallego of Lynn, who was driving south on the northbound side of Route 1 in Peabody around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, State Police said in a statement.

Evelyn Pinto, 48, of Peabody was identified by State Police on Sunday as the passenger of the vehicle that clipped a box truck on Route 1 early Saturday morning before hitting another vehicle head-on, State Police said.

A second victim of Saturday morning’s deadly wrong-way crash in Saugus has been identified.

Gallego’s car burst into flames and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to State Police.

Pinto was taken to MelroseWakefield Hospital where she later died, the statement said.

The driver involved in the head-on crash was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital Saturday night with serious injuries, State Police said.

The box truck driver was not injured.

