Serious injuries reported in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford

By Abigail Feldman Globe Correspondent,Updated September 1, 2019, 17 minutes ago

At least one person was seriously injured in an overnight crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, officials said.

Police closed two lanes on the southbound side of the highway, Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard tweeted around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

This story is developing.

