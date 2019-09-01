Serious injuries reported in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford
At least one person was seriously injured in an overnight crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, officials said.
Police closed two lanes on the southbound side of the highway, Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard tweeted around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Crash in #Chelmsford - @MassDOT says traffic impacted on I-495 south. Two right lanes closed southbound. Serious injury.— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) September 1, 2019
This story is developing.
