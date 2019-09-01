Sharks seen eating whale carcass near Duxbury
Duxbury Beach was closed Sunday after sharks were seen feeding on a whale carcass nearby, officials said.
“Due to the beaching of a dead whale, which is attracting numerous sharks, authorities have closed the beach for swimming until arrangements can be made to remove the whale carcass,” police wrote on Twitter Sunday evening.
Due to the beaching of a dead whale, which is attracting numerous sharks, authorities have closed the beach for swimming until arrangements can be made to remove the whale carcass. Photo Credit to Stewart Ting Chong pic.twitter.com/zK5tESpcHS— DPD Beach Operations (@DPD_Beach_Ops) September 1, 2019
Here is a picture of the confirmed sighting of a Great White Shark off of Duxbury Beach. Photo Credit to Plymouth Harbormaster. Thank you @Plymouth_Harbor @Dux_HM @Duxbury_Police @ROCCC911 and @MassStatePolice for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/7AENUuiW0q— DPD Beach Operations (@DPD_Beach_Ops) September 2, 2019
Others posted video of the sharks feeding online.
@SharkWeek @Discovery this better be in shark week next year. Great White attacking a whale carcass 1/2 mile off Duxbury Beach, Massachusetts pic.twitter.com/5r83FAbnV4— Grant Suchecki (@GrantSuchecki) September 1, 2019
Video posted to WCVB also showed a boat filled with dozens of people viewing the feeding.
Officials have contacted a local aquarium to help remove the whale body on Monday morning, a dispatcher for Duxbury police said.
