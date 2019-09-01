fb-pixel

Sharks seen eating whale carcass near Duxbury

By Jaclyn Reiss and Abigail Feldman Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent,September 1, 2019, an hour ago
A shark was seen near the whale carcass off Duxbury Beach on Sunday.
Duxbury Beach was closed Sunday after sharks were seen feeding on a whale carcass nearby, officials said.

“Due to the beaching of a dead whale, which is attracting numerous sharks, authorities have closed the beach for swimming until arrangements can be made to remove the whale carcass,” police wrote on Twitter Sunday evening.

Others posted video of the sharks feeding online.

Video posted to WCVB also showed a boat filled with dozens of people viewing the feeding.

Officials have contacted a local aquarium to help remove the whale body on Monday morning, a dispatcher for Duxbury police said.

