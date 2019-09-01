Six people injured in Orleans crash
Six people suffered minor injuries in a four-car crash on Route 6 westbound in Orleans Sunday afternoon, State Police said.
The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed between exit 12 and the Orleans Rotary after the crash occurred at about 1:05 p.m., according to Orleans police Officer Daniel Elliot and State Police Trooper James DeAngelis.
The eastbound lanes reopened at about 2:20 p.m., State Police said in a tweet, though residual traffic delays were expected.
All six people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment, DeAngelis said. Three cars were towed from the scene.
