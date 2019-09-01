Sunday is expected to be mild with some sun, but rain is ahead for Labor Day

But Monday clouds are expected to develop and the Labor Day-ending drive home is likely to be slowed by rain, forecasters said.

Partly sunny skies with a high near 72 is expected in Boston Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

There is at least one more good day ahead in this unnofficial last summer weekend.

The chance of precipitation is highest from about 5 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, with the possibility of heavy rains, according to the weather service.

“The later you travel, the greater the chance you run into a shower,” said Alan Dunham, a weather service meteorologist, who noted that drivers traveling from all directions will likely be impacted.

Other than a slight bump on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to remain temperate throughout the week, as a cold front moves into the area, keeping highs mainly in the 70s, according to the weather service.

After a high near 75 Monday, high temperatures will likely rise to near 77 on Tuesday, 84 Wednesday, 69 Thursday, 66 Friday, and 73 Saturday, forecasters said. Lows are expected to fall into the mid-50s by the end of the week.

Another round of precipitation is possible, mainly after 2 p.m. Wednesday and into the overnight hours, according to the weather service.

It is “way too early to tell” what impacts Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 5 storm off the coast of Florida, might have on the Bay State, according to Dunham.

“The earliest there would be anything, if — and this is a big ‘if’ with capital letters — there is [anything] would not be until the end of the week,” he said.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.