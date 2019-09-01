Two officers injured during domestic dispute in Holyoke
Two officers were injured after responding to a domestic dispute in Holyoke on Saturday night, police said.
Both officers were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Holyoke Medical Center after rushing to the dispute on Dwight Street around 11 p.m., according to Sergeant Jorge Monsalve.
The officers have since been released, police said.
One person was arrested during the incident, according to Monsalve.
No further details were available about the dispute.
